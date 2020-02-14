Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government lawyer to produce the notification with regard to ban on the export of sugar. Chief Justice LHC Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard a petition regarding hike in sugar price. The bench also sought a report on total stocks of sugar in the country.

It is to be mentioned here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in a meeting on Monday imposed immediate ban on export of sugar.

“The counsel of sugar mills argued that sugarcane production had dropped in the country this year. He however said that sufficient stocks of sugar were available in the country. Why the price was surging when sufficient stocks of sugar were available,” the bench asked.

“The sugarcane price has increased to Rs. 220 per maund,” Cane Commissioner said in his statement. The cane commissioner was supporting the sugar mafia, the counsel of petitioner alleged in the court. Sugar mills were running advertisements in media, the counsel said. On a question, the counsel said that the sugar was being sold between 85 rupees to 90 rupees per kilogram. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till the next week.

The high court in a previous hearing sought record of total stocks of sugar and wheat in the province. The petitioner’s counsel said in a previous hearing that wheat flour and sugar were available in quantity more than the requirement but the mafias had cooked up an artificial shortage.