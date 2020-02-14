Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team interrogated Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for over an hour, as he failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions of the investigation team in the JV-Opal corruption case.

Bilawal had appeared before the five-member team headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi, however, he allegedly did not cooperate with the team during interrogation. The NAB team gave a questionnaire to Bilawal Bhutto with the directions to fill and submit it within two weeks.

Last week, NAB had converted the inquiry against Bilawal, former President Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others into an investigation and summoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before the NAB team on Thursday and bring financial records of the Zardari Group of Companies from 2008 to 2019.

Earlier, the Bureau’s eight-member investigation team had visited Sindh and collected evidence against Zardari and others related to suspicion of contracts being illegally awarded for Solar, JV Opal-225 and Park Lane Company in connection with money laundering through fake bank accounts case. The investigation team had visited different cities, including Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Karachi, recorded statements of several government officials and collected documentary evidence in these cases.