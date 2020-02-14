Share:

LAHORE - The provincial police department on Thursday paid rich tributes to the heroes who lost their lives while fighting terrorists on Lahore’s The Mall three years ago.

Special prayers were held at the police headquarters, training colleges, offices, and local stations on Thursday morning. Police were seen reciting Holy Quran amid special prayers for the martyred officials.

The martyred officers were presented gun-salutes by smartly turned out contingents while top police officers visited different graveyards to pay honour to the martyred officers by laying floral wreaths on the monuments. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, DIG Syed Ahmad Mobin and SSP (Operations) Zahid Gondal were among six police who died in the terror attack in front of the Punjab Assembly on February 13, 2017.

At least 1,495 brave officers of police in Punjab have laid down their lives in the line of duty during last two decades and achieved the status of martyr. Those martyred include 314 officials of Lahore police.

The day started with recitation of Holy Quran at the Police Lines. Later, senior police officers paid visits to the graves of martyrs in different parts of city where guard of honour were also paid to martyrs. Lahore police chief visited the ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhda’ at the District Police Lines and recited Fateha for the martyrs. Chief Traffic Officer Capt. (retired) Liaqat Ali Malik laid a floral wreath at the grave of DIG Ahmad Mobin. On this occasion, DIG Mobin’s mother impassionedly proclaimed that had she been mother of more sons she would have advised all of them to achieve martyrdom for the country.

“I wish my grandson (four-year-old Talha Mobin) will join the police,” she hoped. Referring to childhood memories of her son Mobin, she said that the officer had done a great work in quite a young age. “He left us but he arranged many things for us,” she said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Punjab Police. He said that this day reminds us of renewal of our commitment with the brave martyrs that we should continue their mission by fulfilling our duties in all untoward circumstances.

CTPL pay glowing

tribute to martyrs

Quran Khawani was held at Capt (Retired) Mobin Shaheed Lines Manawan. A candlelit vigil was held in the evening at Faisal Chowk on The Mall Road. The City Traffic Police Lahore paid glowing tribute to the Mall Road martyrs. The mother of martyred DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin, SP Traffic Mahmood-ul-Hassan Gilani, SP Traffic Munir Ahmad Butt and a large number of Traffic Wardens were present on the occasion.

Also, a delegation of Traffic Wardens visited the grave of Muhammad Amin Shaheed in Shakargarh and laid floral wreath at the grave of ASI Muhammad Amin Shaheed. Quran Khawani was held at Capt. (R) Mobin Shaheed Lines Manawan for the brave sons of soil.