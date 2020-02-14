Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s karateka Saadi Abbas is set to compete at the Karate 1 Premier League, scheduled to start in Dubai today (Friday). In the three-day event, world’s best karatekas will be in action in various weight divisions with the intent to accumulate points in pursuit of their Olympic dreams. Saadi, who will be contesting in the 75kg category, said: “Only the best competitors of the world take part in the Premier League. In each weight division, 64 athletes will try their luck to make it to the mega sporting event. These qualifiers are taking place almost every month, so we know our competitors’ strengths and weaknesses very well. I have trained really hard for the event. I have tried to remove some of the shortcomings in my game with the help of UAE national coach, who is a seasoned trainer. Sometimes it is a matter of luck, because you have to pay the price even for a very little mistake you make on the day.” Saadi, who is presently world number 23 in his division, would have to finish among top five in the league to earn a spot for the Olympics. Even if he fails to do that, he would still have a chance to make his dream come true, as the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) is planning to field him in a series of Olympic qualifying tournaments.