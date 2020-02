Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has on Friday said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan holds vital significance and will produce far-reaching results.

In a media talk, the foreign minister affirmed that Pakistan’s relations with Turkey are stronger than ever and discussions between both countries are being held over economy.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Kashmir is a burning issue at the moment, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remarked that Turkey considers it as its own.