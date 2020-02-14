Share:

FAISALABAD - Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents during last 24 hours, informed Rescue 1122 officials said Thrusday.

A motorcyclist identified as Idrees (35) s/o Bashir Ahmed, resident of Latif Garden was riding a bike when he hit a motorcycle and lost his balance. A bus coming from rear side crushed Idrees to death in Manawala on Sheikhupura Road. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to concerned police.

Separately, a motorcyclist Ishaq s/o Khuda Buksh, nearly 60, was killed after he hit a rickshaw at Kottan Adda, Samundri. Pillion rider Waqar suffered injuries and was rushed to THQ hospital.

Labourer killed

A teenaged worker was killed on falling from a rooftop of an under construction house here on Thursday.

According to police,18-year-old Farhan was working at construction site in Chak 11-JB when he slipped from rooftop, suffered injuries and died at hospital.

Police handed over the body to legal heirs.

Child crushed to death

A five-year-old child was killed when he was overrun by a sand loaded donkey cart here on Thursday.

According to police, Abdullah s/o Baqir r/o Chak 592-GB was going to his school when he met the fatal accident. Police handed over the body to heirs.