LAHORE - Muhammad Abid clinched the Servaid Punjab Open Tennis title after defeating spirited Heera Ashiq in the men’s singles final played here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts on Sunday.

Haroon Sheikh of Servaid graced the concluding day as chief guest. He along with PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik gave away prizes to the winners of different categories. Speaking on the occasion, Haroon said that he has witnessed very interesting and enthralling matches on the concluding day. “I will continue to support this beautiful game and keep on sponsoring sports to indulge youth in healthy activities.” Malik thanked Servaid for sponsoring the event. “I hope the sponsors like Servaid will continue to support tennis, as it will help us find and groom young talent, which will serve the country and win laurels for it.”

Heera Ashiq started the match well and kept M Abid under pressure. The score was level at four-all. After that, Heera utilized his wide experience and managed to break the serve of Abid comfortably, followed by holding his own game to win the first set 6-4. Abid bounced back in second well and managed to win some crucial points at critical stage of the match. Abid never allowed Heera to play freely, thus took second set 6-4 to level the score at 1-1. The third set saw both the players matching fire with fire till it was 3-3. Abid then changed his gear and started playing aggressive game to win the next three games in a row to win the set 6-3, thus registered a title victory.

The seniors 35 plus doubles final proved to be a clash of titans between Ashir Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan and Maj Adnan/Talha Waheed and after a tough battle, the former pair emerged as title winners with the score of 6-3, 3-6, 10-6. In u-10 final, Abu Bakar Talha beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-0, in u-12 final, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Haider Ali Rizwan 8-6, in u-14 final, Bilal Asim beat Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 6-3, in u-16 final, Shaeel Tahir beat Inam Arif 6-3, 6-3, in u-18 final, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0 while in u-14 doubles final, Shaeel Tahir/Ehtisham Arif beat Ali Talha/Abu Bakar Talha 8-6.