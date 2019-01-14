Share:

CHITRAL:- Twelve persons were hit by an avalanche injuring two of them at Shekhanda village of Kelash Valley on Sunday. Officials said heavy snowfall witnessed in different areas due to which the people faced difficulties to reach their stations. Lowari Tunnel road was completely blocked owing to heavy snowfall. Visibility on the roads remained zero and the people are trapped in their houses. Locals demanded of the government to provide cheap electricity and gas to stop the cutting of forest during season.– APP