Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday has taken notice of scheduled execution of prisoner Khizar Hayat, a mentally ill prisoner on death row.

The notice was taken on media reports that a district and sessions judge has scheduled execution of a mentally ill prisoner tomorrow at Central Jail Kot Lakhpat who was diagnosed as a schizophrenic by Jail medical authorities.

Taking notice, the top judge has suspended the sentence the of prisoner till further orders and fixed the matter for hearing today.