MIRPURKHAS - Gas shortage has caused difficulties to the citizens for the last some weeks.

The consumers held Mirpurkhas regional officers of Sui southern gas company responsible for the crisis and said that the officials were covering line losses and creating artificial shortage.

According to a survey conducted by this correspondent consumers including Nadeem Bhurgari, Sohail Ahmed, Furqan Ahmed, Muhammad Ismail, Liaquat Shah, Khalil Ghori and others complained that sui gas was not being supplied to the city deliberately under the policy of local officers to cover line losses and sui gas stealing. They further said that they were unable to prepare meal and breakfast due to low gas pressure while their children went to schools without breakfast causing great difficulties to the parents.

They lamented that they had complained various times to the concerned officers but to no avail. They warned that if the same condition remained further then they would be compelled to launch protest campaign against the SSGC Mirpurkhas officers.

They demanded the federal government and director general SSGC to take immediate notice of above grievances of masses and resolve the issues without any delay and also order impartial inquiry into this matter to ensure exemplary punish the responsible officers creating artificial shortage of gas in the city.