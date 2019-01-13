Share:

Honour killings are known locally as Karo-Kari, Pakistan has the highest volume of documented an estimated honour killing in Pakistan is performed greatly a rate of increment (1000 out of the 5000 total). Since the death of the victim is viewed as a way of restoring the reputation and honour of the family. It is likely that honour killing has been a practice in Pakistan for thousands of years and it remains a common practice in Pakistan today, unless the general public chooses to condemn the practice.

Honour killings are once again becoming a national controversy in Pakistan, the practice in which a family will murder one of its own members for social transgression such as having premarital sex, is receiving another round of international attention over the killing of a pregnant woman in Lahore. Even though, a 25 year old girl killed by her father for not accepting the relative to marry with.

Honour killings are neither mentioned, nor are they at all exclusive to the Islamic world and as an Islamic state Pakistan, where it is really common, but unfortunately the Islamic leaders in Pakistan are not taking any serious action against that. In 2004, law formally prohibits the practice, still, every year, according to rights groups that track the issue, but numerous hundred Pakistani families kill one another, even the child for bringing shame on the family since the victims are women. To take a case, from 2007, 13 years a Pakistani girl who was raped later on the society members or village elders pressures her family to murder her in an honour killing, but refused, instead asking the police to arrest her repists, fortunately her family’s legal battle for justice for her repists made her case a national symbol of the fight over honour killings.

Actually the reasons that honour killings continue, in Pakistan and elsewhere, are deeply complicated. The people in Pakistan get away with these kinds of executions of women because of weak law and the High Court System must reserve the harshest punishments for women exercising their free will. In 2013, however, Pew released the result of a multi-year, 39- country survey of countries with large or majority Muslim population, then a question was asked to the people who were present there at the time. In other words, whether honour killings are permissible and 45% percent of Pakistani respondents said it was and it is contained on. The local communities in which many or most citizens believe that honour killings are permissible or even just in which many or most people in Pakistan of power believe that, would seem naturally more included to tolerate or even encourage this practice while the popular attitudes are surely far from the only factor that explains the continuation of honour killings. They can play a significant role and the roots of that popular supports are themselves remarkably complex and a subject of life and continued debate among scholars.

Though, Pakistan’s problem with honour killings may receive significant international coverage, mix attitudes towards the practice are not unique to the country. Even the honour killings are never justified as sure that Pakistan is one of the world most populous countries with 180 million people even so a minority of honour killings supporters can do a lot of damage if they have local control but the attention of government is required towards such dangerous issues as the women are victims.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Turbat, January 1.