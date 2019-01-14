Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Development Hamayatullah Khan has said that a joint investigation commissioner would be formed soon to appraise the government about the rising of air-pollution due to increase of oil and gas fields in Kohat Division.

He said this during his visit to inspect the oil and gas fields besides ever increase in different diseases due to air-pollution.

He said the Commission would investigate ways and means regarding the air pollutions so that a comprehensive strategy could be evolved and save the precious human lives in Kohat Division. Member National Assembly Shahid Khan Khattak, MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhail, Zahoor Shakir, Shah Faisal, Secretary Energy and Power Department Muhammad Saleem Khan, Additional Secretary Muhammad Asif, Deputy Commissioner Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Chief Engineer Owais Shaheel, Senior Geologist Kashif Ishaq, Geologist Kashif Tanveer, Deputy General Manager Muhammad Aslam Khattak, representatives from OGDCL, MOL Oil and Gas Company, SNGPL were also present.

He directed the companies to take appropriate, positive and solid measures so keep the environment clean for the valuable human lives in Kohat Division. He said for corporate social responsibilities more tree plantations drives be introduced to keep the environment clean besides addressing the complaints of the members of provincial assemblies.

Hamayatullah Khan, the Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also visited Doke Hussain, Noshaba and Makri Oil and Gas Field. Member of the National and Provincial Assemblies also expressed their grave concerned and said that due to these oil and gas companies all infrastructure has been badly damaged and roads of the Kohat Division have been damaged due to heavy traffic. He said an audit would be conducted on a third party so that good work should be come forward and encouraged those working for the welfare of the people in the area.

Secretary Energy and Power Department on this occasion informed that the land has been purchased on nominal prizes through old land leasing agreement which would be revised very soon through proper legislation. The member of the national and provincial assemblies on this occasion said that the oil and gas royalty is very low and it should be increased so that the living standard of the people could be improved.

Hayatullah Khan on this occasion directed the concerned oil and gas companies to revise the plan and provide much need employment to the people of the area. He also directed them to launch scholarship for the local students besides providing sports and other entertainment opportunities to the youth of the area. The Adviser to the Chief Minister Hayatullah Khan also visited the control room of the OGDCL. He was told that only Noshaba oil and gas field produced 18400 barrels oil 86 MMCFD gas and 300 Metric Ton LGP on daily basis. He also directed the concerned quarters to make all things computerizes so that the actual production could be judged.

It is worth mentioning here that the people of the area filed a writ petition in the high court as well. They sought an order for the formation of a joint investigation team to probe the theft of crude oil worth Rs142 billion from the oil and gas fields in Karak.

The lawyer informed the bench that the petition had been filed in the interest of public at large and thus it should be heard by a division bench of the high court. In the petition, the residents also requested the court to declare that the people of Karak, Kohat and Hangu, whose properties and lands suffered damage and faced health hazards and environmental degradation, were entitled to compensation by the provincial and federal governments.

The people alleged that all chemicals extracted from the wells were dumped so carelessly that these spread around the whole exploration sites attached with Gurguri area. They added that the chemicals were poisonous and had polluted water, which adversely affected people as well as wildlife. They requested the government to ensure clean drinking water, safe environment and safety of their lands and livestock.