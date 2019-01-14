Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has sent notices to Punjab inspector general, chief secretary and others in a case related to lift the 12-year-old ban on Basant festival in the province.

During the hearing of a plea against Kite Flying Act, the court has directed the parties to submit their replies till January 15 (Tuesday).

Earlier, LHC had sought replies from Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, chief secretary and IG Amjad Javed Saleemi.

The petitioner had contended that it was unconstitutional to allow Basant following the Supreme Court’s ruling against it as the ‘deadly’ festival has claimed loss of many lives.

The Chief Secretary and IGP have not taken sufficient and essential measures to halt the deadly game, and ‘it is the contempt of court’ to not follow the court’s orders, he added.

Contrarily, the lawyer representing the provincial government told the court that the final decision on celebration of Basant was not taken yet, however only an opinion in this regard was sought.

It is to be mentioned here that Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan announced the government’s decision to lift the Basant ban and that it will be held in the second of February next year.