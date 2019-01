Share:

FAISALABAD - Former Punjab Law Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday while accusing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)of being biased said that if former Punjab CM and party President Shehbaz Sharif can be arrested then why Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak could not be detained. Talking to media in Faisalabad on Sunday, he said that the anti-graft watchdog’s role is biased and the institution is only taking action against his party leaders.

“We will present our concerns to the NAB Chairman during a meeting with him,” he said,adding, that Sharifs are fighting legal battle and they will succeed.

The PML-N leader went on to state that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry accuses Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif of corruption but not giving any statement regarding Aleema Khan’s properties.

Sanaullah said: “When PML-N government announced Amnesty Scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that whoever would take advantage of this scheme would be a thief and dacoit but Aleema Khan has been caught red-handed taking advantage of this scheme.”

Taking a jibe at the Minister for Railways, the former Provincial Minister said that it is government’s decision to make Shehbaz Sharif Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman and if Sheikh Rashid has objection, he should tender his resignation.

Rana Sanaullah further accused that before 1985, Sheikh Rashid had no property, adding, that he has become a billionaire from Kashmir refugee camps.