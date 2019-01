Share:

ISLAMABAD - A plane skidded off the runway at Islamabad Airport on Sunday and luckily no passengers or crew got hurt in the incident.

The sources said that PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also on board the jet which skidded off the runway. According to sources, the PPP leader and other passengers as well as crew members remained safe. The source said that plane landed in Islamabad from Karachi when it skidded off.