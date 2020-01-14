Share:

ISLAMABAD - BISE Peshawar won the table tennis title in the Pakistan Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 after defeating Swat 2-0 in the final played here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. Talking to The Nation on Sunday, PSB Director Media M Azam Dar said: “Despite heavy rain, which continued throughout day, PSB Facilities Wing headed by DDG Agha Amjedullah and his staff did a remarkable job and made it indoor event. In table tennis final, Peshawar outclassed Swat Board to win the title while Technical Education Board Peshawar defeated Intermediate Board Karachi 2-0 to finish third. In badminton quarterfinals, Peshawar, Multan Board, Technical Board Peshawar and Gujranwala Board qualified for the semifinals.