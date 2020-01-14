Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office Germany Mr Niels Annen Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that issues of mutual interest, regional security and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region, the statement added.

Later, the visiting minister met Parliamentary Secretary Andleeb Abbas at the Foreign Office.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment and educational sectors.

The parliamentary secretary briefed the minister on the improved business climate and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Pakistan.

On the deteriorating regional peace environment, the Parliamentary Secretary informed the German minister that Pakistan viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East region.

Pakistan shared the emerging sense in the region that there should be immediate de-escalation and concerted efforts to prevent conflict. She reiterated that Pakistan would not let its territory be used against any other state and would not become a party to regional conflict. She stated that Pakistan remained committed to preserving peace and stability in the region as partner for peace. In the same spirit the Foreign Minister was touring Iran, Saudi Arabia and the USA to continue contacts to further promote de-escalation and prevent conflict.

The Parliamentary Secretary also briefed the German Minister of State in detail on the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019. She urged Germany to play a role to address the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K which has been under a lockdown for over 160 days.

On Afghanistan, the Parliamentary Secretary apprised the German Minister on the positive role played by Pakistan in the talks between the US and the Taliban. Afghan Peace Process was at a critical stage.

It was in the interest of all parties concerned that the progress made should be preserved and further advanced. Pakistan believed that a politically negotiated settlement led and owned by Afghans is the only suitable solution for Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the German embassy here, the visiting minister, during his two-visit also held political talks with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

In the meetings, Annen underlined the strategic role of Pakistan by saying: “Bilateral German-Pakistani relations are close and multifaceted. The Pakistani government has substantially stabilised the security situation in the country. Equally important are a stable democratic system and the rule of law, also to attract more German companies. Moreover, Pakistan plays a key role in the regional context, particularly in the Afghan peace process.”

Annen also met with members of the Senate and the National Assembly, representatives of think-tanks as well as with journalists and human rights activists.

He visited the Bari Imam Shrine in Islamabad as well as a Leprosy Clinic and Behbud Industrial Home production in Rawalpindi.

