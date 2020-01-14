Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed ensuring completion of ongoing development projects within stipulated timeframe.

Chairing a meeting at the Committee Room of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday, she said: “The Government is spending Rs 8 billion on upgradation of primary and secondary level facilities. The improvement at primary and secondary level will streamline service delivery and reduce burden at tertiary care facilities.”

Secretary P&SHD Capt (Retd) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary (Development) Omer Farooq and senior officials from the department attended the meeting that reviewed new as well as revamping projects of the existing facilities.

The developments schemes that came under review included up-gradation of THQ Taunsa, addition of Gynae services at DHQ Bhakkar and Shorkot, establishment of Trauma Center in Gujranawala, up-gradation of RHC into a THQ level Trauma Center in Faisalabad, addition of Trauma Center in Nowshehra Virkan, provision of dialysis facilities at THQ Muridke, up-gradation of RHC Mianwali to a THQ, up-gradation of RHC Bhaarti into THQ, addition of new facilities at Sakhi Sarwar THQ, new dispensary at Zinda Peer, up-gradation of Chakwal BHU to an RHC, up-gradation of BHU Shadan and Yehowa in DG Khan, resumption of services at District Council Dispensary in Samanundari, addition of services at THQ Kunjah and revamping and improvement of services at other BHUs and RHCs in Punjab.

The Minister directed the Project Management Unit to shortlist 15 BHUs for immediate improvement. The PMU is already working on the revamping project of THQ and DHQ hospitals in Punjab. In the first phase, work on 40 hospitals is in final stages while the remaining 85 hospitals are being equipped with infrastructure, HR and technical facilities in Phase-II. The up-gradation and revamping of BHU has also been entrusted with the PMU given its technical expertise and success in implementation at such scale. She directed that schemes planned for the current fiscal year must be completed within stipulated timeframe. “I am personally keeping track of every scheme and coordinating with all relevant departments for timely completion”, she said.