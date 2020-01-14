Share:

A bomb exploded near Karkhano Police checkpost in Peshawar on tuesday evening. 10 people are reportedly injured due to impact of the blast which include five women and four men.

The injured are being shifted to the Hayatabad Medical complex as the Police and Bomb disposal unit have cordoned off the area in order to collect evidence from the impact site.

The SSP operations briefed the media regarding the details of the explosion.

Further details to follow as more information is gathered regarding the incident...