Yasmin Rashid, the Punjab Health Minister, said on Tuesday that former PML-N party leader Nawaz Sharif had exhausted his relief for medical treatment. She said that an updated health report should be submitted to the provincial authorities.

While talking to reporters in Lahore, Rashid said that the relief granted to the former prime minister had expired on December 25.

Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail on the grounds of medical treatment, by the Islamabad High Court in late October. The bail was for eight weeks, in relation to the sentence in the Al-Azizia reference. Since bail, Sharid had left Pakistan for London to undergo medical treatment.

Recent pictures of Nawaz Sharif dining out with members of the Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) have caused a controversy in the former premier's health condition.