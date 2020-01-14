Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan on Monday handed over Rs 0.5 million cheques to squash players who secured first and third position respectively in the British Open Squash Junior Championship. Rs 300,000 cheque was awarded to Hamza, who earned first position while third position holders Hamad and Noor Zaman were handed cheques worth Rs 100,000 each. Talking to media along with the players, Atif Khan said that these three players were the proud of the nation. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will reclaim its lost place in the squash field. In this regard, we is setting up 20 squash courts for which Rs 25 crore have been approved. The foundation stone of eight squash courts will be laid in February this year and one squash court will be named after Hamza and he himself will inaugurate it.