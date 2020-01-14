Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Umer Khan to clash Ahsan Ramzan in the 5th Jubilee Insurance Under-18 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 final after both registered contrasting victories in the semifinals played here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Monday. In the best-of-7-frame first semifinal, Umer Khan of Punjab completely dominated the match and never allowed Shehryar Khan of Sindh any chance to settle down. Umer took the first frame 70-31 and went onto win the second 73-43, grabbed the third 106-8 (106) by scoring a century break and won the fourth 59-17 to move into the final. In the second semifinal, Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab thrashed compatriot Muhammad Shehryar Abbas 4-0. Ahsan took the first frame 70-7, won the second 63-49, third 71-41 and fourth 60-1.