MULTAN - Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 385 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Iftikhar Ali (60), Mrs Shahzada Mai (80), Ha­meeda Bibi (81), Ameer Bano(81), and Akhtar (80) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Iftikhar and Shahzada Mai belonged to Jhang, Ha­meeda Bibi and Ameer Bano to Multan while Akhtar hailed from Vehari,he in­formed. Forty-seven pa­tients were positive and 34 were suspected out of total 117cases, he stated.