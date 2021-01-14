Share:

Kandhkot - An old woman hailing from village Mohammad Ishaque Bajkani was killed while a teenager sustained severe injuries during aerial firing in a marriage ceremony on Wednesday evening. According to reports, a marriage was underway in the precinct of Ghouspur police station at link road; suddenly, relatives of groom resorted to aerial firing in jubilation. As a result, an old woman Mai Haleema wife of Niaz Mohammad killed while Asad Ali got injuries. Police rushed to spot and shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that according to witnesses the incident was occurred after aerial firing from participants. However, further investigation is under the way.