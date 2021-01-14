Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Senator A Rehman Malik to offer Fateha and condolences on sad demise of his sister.

Chairman PPP expressed his heartfelt condolences with Senator A Rehman Malik on the sad demise of his sister. He prayed for the departed soul and consoled with the family. The elder sister of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Former Interior Minister Senator A Rehman Malik was died of a massive heart attack on Saturday in Sialkot.