Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said Broadsheet found nothing against party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader talked to media and said those who looted the national exchequer were given NRO and those, against whom no evidences have been found are being dragged in courts by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB is a source to pressurize politicians, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while adding that the anti-graft body holds others accountable but is answerable itself today. Who gave authority to the NAB to handover public money of Rs 7 billion to a company, he asked.

Shahid Khaqan said, “Why is the verdict of the British court not being made public? The top judiciary should take suo motu notice over the matter. The Supreme Court has already declared in its decisions that the NAB is committing political engineering.”