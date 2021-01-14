Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that British firm Broadsheet has brought great shame to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Niazi nexus and to former President Pervez Musharraf.

While addressing a Press conference in Islamabad, she said that the “selected”Prime Minister, through his political statement, has asked his opponents to "talk about the Broadsheet issue".

She said that the Opposition parties do not hold any intention “to make use of a dictator's conspiracy against the country" to obtain a concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Broadsheet, with its revelations, "has given a charge sheet against a dictator and selected ruler”, she said. Pervez Musharraf gave Rs 6 billion to a private company, she said.

He did not give Rs 6 billion out of his own pocket; the dictator used the people's money against democracy,” she said. The PML-N leader further said today the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "basically tells the story of a nexus with Niazi".

PPP, and the PML-N did not give money to Broadsheet because it was all lie,” she lashed out. She maintained that Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with Broadsheet on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, that there was no official agreement between NAB and Broadsheet. She then asked: “In which public treasury was the recovery that Broadsheet claims was made was deposited? That recovery is going to the NAB-Niazi nexus.”