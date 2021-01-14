Share:

HYDERABAD-The Divisional COVID-19 Vaccination Centre for preventive vaccination against corona pandemic was inaugurated at the Mother and Child Healthcare Centre Nawabshah on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar performed the opening of the centre and paid a detailed visit of the centre. The DC said the Divisional COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has been established at Shaheed Benazirabad division as a preventive programme for vaccination against coronavirus.

He said the vaccination would be available at the end of current month, adding that the frontline coronavirus combating heroes including doctors and paramedical staff would be vaccinated in the first phase while vaccination of patients affected and involved in different diseases would come in the second phase programme. He said the next would come the administrative officials and staff health general public is included in the fourth phase for preventive vaccination against coronavirus.

The DC said all arrangements were finalised at divisional COVID-19 vaccination centre with necessary equipment and posting of doctors and paramedical staff to cater vaccination to 200 to 300 persons on daily basis. The DC added that the corona pandemic situation was better in the district due to cooperation of the general public and adoption of administrative steps.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Peoples Medical University Hospital and Incharge Divisional COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Dr Asif Raza Brohi said that apart from necessary equipment, eight doctors and paramedical staff comprising 20 persons are under training process. He said that males and females coming to the centre would get separate facilities and waiting rooms for vaccination. He said that in order to store the COVID-19 vaccination, a latest ILR system was arranged while special rooms are set up to combat any emergency situation.