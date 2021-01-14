Share:

ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that government has given approval for establishment of 200-bed mother and child hospital and nursing college in Attock for which we are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said this while talking to this journalist in Attock. He said that this mega project will be completed at the cost of Rs 5.82 billion. He said that the purpose and objective of this hospital was to improve access of marginalised communities to quality and immediate medical and surgical services to mothers and their children. He said that this will strengthen preventive services like immunisation, nutrition to children and their mothers of the Attock district. Malik Amin said this government is making efforts to give maximum facilities to the people and for the purpose billions are being spent. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving special preference and allocating funds for the uplift of less developed districts and its ample proof is allocation of Rs 4 billion for Attock district for provision of gas facility to different villages of the district.