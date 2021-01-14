Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said yesterday that manner in which Nawaz Sharif went abroad fraudulently was an insult to the people and the state.

Fawad Chaudhry said Punjab government should ensure inquiry into it that how Nawaz Sharif committed fraud and cheated everyone. Inaugurating the Sustainable Development Goal at Quaid-e-Azam University here, he said science and technology had changed face of Pakistan’s Research and Development (R&D). Speaking on WhatsApp policy, he said, “We have prepared our draft for the law which will be sent to the cabinet soon.” The federal minister said that in next four to six months, Pakistan will get the facility to prepare X-ray and dialysis machines in the country.

Universities have changed the world, universities in the United States have brought change through research and education, said the minister.

He said, “We will train people in electric vehicle repairing,” he said, adding, “We have to keep alternative markets in mind.”

“Driverless vehicles will make thousands of our drivers unemployed but we will need thousands of data engineers,” he said. He said that with innovation of artificial intelligence, conventional professions for doctors have left for 10 to 15 years.

“Biotech will become a huge market in the world,” said Fawad Chaudhry. He said that efforts were being made to give the biggest scholarships to government schools. “Pakistan is becoming self-sufficient in the field of health, we did not make thermometers before, today we are making ventilators,” Fawad maintained.