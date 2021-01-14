Share:

On Thursday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has conducted hearing of disqualification case against Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

During the proceedings, the IHC judge termed Vawda’s attitude towards the case as non-serious and suggested to send the copy of the notice to the Federal Cabinet. Meanwhile, the plaintiff said that the minister has not submitted his reply yet despite concluding 16 hearings of the case.

The proceedings have been adjourned till February 8. It is to be mentioned here that Chairman Aman Taraki Party, Faiq Shah filed a plea against Vawda, saying that he is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he concealed his dual citizenship and submitted a false affidavit in the ECP with his nomination papers.

An investigative report had revealed that Faisal Vawda committed perjury by falsely declaring in an oath to the ECP that he did not hold any foreign nationality. Vawda was in possession of a United States passport at the time he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018.