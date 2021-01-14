Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered to make functional one block of under-construction 502-bedded new hospital in Gujranwala by June 2021. She was chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare Medical Education Department here on Wednesday. Special Secretary Development Iqbal Hussain Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice-Principal Govt Medical College Gujranwala, Prof Dr Nudrat Suhail, Dr Fazlur Rehman, Deputy Project Director Waqas Farid, Chief Engineer Building Sajid Rashid and other officials attended the meeting.

The Health Minister said, “The new 502-beddeed hospital shall be a gift to the people of Gujranwala Division by the government.

Resources for Gujranwala Teaching Hospital project have been provided on priority basis.

This is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep.

Initially, the OPD and medicine sections shall be developed in the block to be made functional by June 2021.

The Teaching Hospital shall provide excellent quality healthcare services to people of Gujranwala Division and all services shall be available in the state-of-the-art facility.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is being regularly updated about the progress on the project.

The Punjab Government is developing new hospitals owing to the increase in population in Punjab.

A team led by Special Secretary SHME Department is continuously monitoring the development work at the project.

Provision of best quality healthcare facilities is the foremost priority of the Government.”