Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is distorting facts regarding Broadsheet revelations to prove party supremo Nawaz Sharif innocent.

Reacting to PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement, Shahbaz Gill said Broadsheet revelations are addition in the record of PML-N’s corruption and Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO at any cost.

Shahbaz Gill further said the investigations of Broadsheet were stopped because NRO was given.