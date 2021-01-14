Share:

KHAIRPUR-The Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) Mr Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has taken notice of the sexual abuse and murder of 7-year-old minor girl Moonika Larik d/o Ghulam Shabeer Larik and directed the DIG police Sukkur range Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP khairpur Ameer Saud Magsi to appear in person before the court and submit progress report by January, 15.

The minor Moonika was murdered after raped near Pir Jo Goth four days ago.

According to SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, ten suspects were arrested for interrogation and got their matter for DNA test and sent to Jamshoro Lab for verification. After verification accused will be nominated, he added.

Khairpur police constituted three teams for investigation including one team led by SP headquarters Nosherwan Chandio, other by DSP Pir Jo Goth Hubdar Shah and 3rd team led by incharge CIA Khairpur Abdul Hameed Phanwar. The teams started investigation and got statements from family members and collected material from the sites.

Meanwhile, DC khairpur Ahmed Ali, and SP headquarters Nosherwan Chandio visited the house of victim family at village Loung Larik and offered condolence with bereaved family members.