LAHORE-Top seeds advanced to the next round in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their respective matches played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the Under-18 age category, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Arman Kamran and outlasted him by 8-3. Hamza Jawad prevailed over Abdullah Anjum and outclassed him by 8-2 while Shaeel Durab overwhelmed Ahtesham Arif 8-4 and Bilal Asim thrashed Ghazi Ahmad 8-1.

In the Under-16 age category, Bilal Asim outpaced Ali Jawad 8-1, Moavia Butt toppled Soohan Noor 8-3, Hassan Ali thumped Muneeb Majeed 8-1, Haroon Arshad defeated Arman Kamran 8-6, Shaeel Durab beat Sheheryar Anees 8-2 and Hamza Jawad brushed aside Abdullah Pirzada 8-1. In the Under-14 age category, Haroon Arshad toppled Moavia Butt 8-3, Shehryar Anees defeated Abdullah Pirzada 7-5, Ismail Ahmad beat Nabeel Qayyum 8-5, Ahtesham Humayun defeated Umer Jawad 8-5, Ismail Aftab routed Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4 and Shehryar Anees beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-6.

In Under-12 age category, Haniya Minhas was up against Abdul Ahad and played tremendous tennis to win the match in great style with a big margin of 8-0. Haniya is upcoming star, who continued to shine throughout the year 2020 and she is further committed to not only break the previous year’s record of winning a great number of titles but also keen to win more and more national titles this year. In other matches of this category, Nabeel Ali Qayyum thrashed Nade Ali 8-0 while Harris Bajwa thumped Aalay Hussnain 8-1.