GUJRAT - Deputy Prime Minister and PML-Q senior leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif was responsible for tragic terrorism incidents of Lahore and Gujrat as all this has happened due to the ‘tent drama’.

He said that Chief Minister has deployed entire police force on his “tent drama”. He was addressing workers convention at the residence of PML-Q leader Syed Azmat Shah and talking to media people in Gujrat on Friday.

He said that so-called ‘Khadam-e-Aala’ passes on the responsibility of everything on others and suspends officials or sends them to jail.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and assured support to the bereaved families in their moments of sorrow and grief. Federal Minister for Human Resource Ch Wajahat Hussain, former Provincial Minister Mian Imran Masood, Abdullah Yousuf, Khalid Ghural, Sadat Nawaz Ajnala, Syed Atif Azmat and Akbar Ibrahim were among the several leaders who were present on the occasion.

Pervaiz Elahi said that crime rate in Punjab has now increased by 35 per cent due to incompetence of the Punjab ruling elite. He further said that 100 dacoities are being committed in every district of the province daily ,adding, that the development works undertaken by him during his tenure are unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He said that schemes like Sasti Roti, Daanish Schools and yellow cabs have failed in Punjab and asked Shahbaz Sharif to show any one of his good work which he has done for the welfare of the people of the province.

He said the people are still remembering development works which were started and completed by our the then govt.

He said they had established a university in Gujrat. He said because of establishment of the Gujrat University, girls are securing higher education with dignity and respect.

He said that govt was making serious efforts in a determined manner for resolving energy crisis.

He said like the previous years, Ramazan Package has also been prepared this year for sale of large number of essential and daily use articles at reduced rates at the Utility Stores during Ramzanul Mubarik.

He said this would greatly benefit the people at large.

He said there would be marked improvement in whatever field our people are working and whatever is done with good intention is blessed with success by Almighty Allah.

He said that whatever promises we had made we all accomplished those with the blessings of Almighty Allah and in future we would try our level best to come up to the expectations of the people.

He said if we got the opportunity we would construct Sialkot Motorway and bridge.