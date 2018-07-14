Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams (ICDBMD) Implementation Committee Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Friday informed Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar that a secretariat of the reservoirs has been established in Islamabad.

He further informed the top judge that the ICDBMD in its first meeting on July 12 decided to constitute further five sub-committees.

The committees include land acquisition and resettlement committee, finance committee, procurement committee, security committee and coordination committee. He said that each sub-committee had been set up to look after the matters related to Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The ICDBMD Chairman called on the chief justice and briefed about the proceedings of implementation committee.

He also gave a briefing on the committee’s future roadmap for moving ahead to achieve the milestone in constructing dams in the stipulated time.

He said that the progress report will be submitted to the Supreme Court in line with directives of the top court.

The chief justice appreciated the prompt response of the implementation committee. He, however, directed the ICDBMD chairman to keep the impetus for ensuring early commencement of work on the dams.

Meanwhile, the top court, on miscellaneous applications pertaining to an advertisement by UBL and HBL for raising funds for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams by the government of Pakistan, modified its earlier order regarding awareness campaign for the fund.

A four-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar after hearing the applications modified its earlier order dated July 11.

The applications were moved requesting the top court for amendments to the court’s order to get typographical errors corrected and to remove certain technical difficulties.

During the hearing, it was pointed out that the correct toll-free helpline set up by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was 021-111-727-723 which had inadvertently been written as 021-111-723-273. The bench directed the staff to make the correction accordingly.

“Donations can also be made through Jazz Cash/ Easy Paisa/Wallet etc. All such donations/contributions shall be transmitted to the fund account with the SBP within 48 hours,” the top court made a further correction in the earlier order.

It has further been pointed out that in the earlier order, the short code no “8000” had been mentioned through which contributions could be made by sending a blank SMS on the said number.

It has been requested that in order to remove technical difficulties, it may be stated in the order as, “subscribers wishing to make donations/contributions may type the word ‘dam’ and send the said SMS at short code no 8000.”

Further, it is clarified that the amounts received by the cellular mobile companies shall be remitted to the fund account within 48 hours.

“In terms of paragraph 13 of the order, it is clarified that the cellular mobile companies shall run media campaigns as per instructions of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the print and electronic media publicizing the initiative of this court.”

“In paragraph 14 of the order, in the second line from the top, the words, “wallet, etc” shall be added. The amounts so deducted shall be transmitted to the fund account within 48 hours.”