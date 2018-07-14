Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday approved death sentences awarded to 12 hardcore terrorists.

According to ISPR, the convicted terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of an educational institution, telephone exchange and killing of innocent civilians.

Those who were awarded death sentence include Ghani Rehman, Abdul Ghazi, Zia ur Rehman, Javid Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Umar Nawaz, Sajid Khan, Haibat Khan, Ahmed Shah, Baz Muhammad, Momeen Khan, and Suleman Bahadur.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 99 persons including 7 civilians, 92 armed forces, Frontier Constabulary, police officials and injuring 58 others.

They were also involved in attacking Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan jails.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, six convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Details of each case as provided by ISPR are as follows:

The convict Ghani Rehman son of Fazal Rehman was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan jails, which resulted in deaths of two police officials along with four prisoners and injuries to 21 others. The convict was also involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of captain Fasih Babar Amin along with three soldiers and caused injuries to 12 others. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Abdul Ghazi son of Sabeel Khan was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in deaths of Lt col Muhammad Yousaf, Havildar Habib Gul, havaldar Muhammad Tahir and three other soldiers and injuries to two others. The convict confessed to his offence before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

Convicts Zia ur Rehman son of Peer Zada and Javid Khan son of Noor Zada were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in killing of retired Major Khairul Haseeb, superintendent of police (Elite Force Bannu) and seven other police officials. The convicts confessed to their offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence .

The convict Muhammad Zubair son of Nawab Shah was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of captain Safer Khan, assistant district officer Karim Khan, naib subedar Muhammad Fayaz, naib subedar Fazal Wahid and 17 other soldiers. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Umar Nawaz son of Khaliqur Rehman was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of subedar Said Karim, subedar Shoukat, naib subedar Akhtar Munir, 11 other soldiers and two civilians and injuries to 16 others. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Sajid Khan son of Sher Rehman was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of subedar Janas Khan, naib subedar Kamran Khan, havaldar Sajid Khan and eight other soldiers and injuries to two other soldiers. The convict was also involved in destruction of a telephone exchange and an educational institution. He confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Haibat Khan son of Nadar Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of naib subedar Ali Amir, havaldar Badshah Khan and 13 other soldiers. He was also involved in collecting funds for illegal activities. He confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Ahmed Shah son of Lal Gul was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of civilian Mian Mushtaq, former nazim of Awami National Party, subedar Sahib Gul Afridi and retired havaldar Namoos Khan. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Baz Muhammad son of Lal Said was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of two soldiers. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Momeen Khan son of Noor Haleem Shah was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of three police officials and injuries to another official as well as kidnapping of three others. He was also found in possession of fire arms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .

The convict Suleman Bahadur son of Gul Bahadur Khan was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces as well as firing on the houses of civilians, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence .