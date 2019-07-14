Share:

HYDERABAD - Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as a passenger bus and a Qingqi rickshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon seven women and three men were among those who lost their lives while 24 people received injuries.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration, after receiving the information, reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Peoples Medical College Hospital and other nearby health centres for medical aid.

He informed that four injured were discharged after being provided medical aid from Rural Health Centre Shahpur Chakar while 20 others had been admitted in PMI Hospital Nawabshah and RHC Shahpur Chakar for further treatment.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Sagheer s/o Wazeer, Naseem d/o Khalid, Zubiada w/o Liaqat, Sadia w/oAzhar, Soriya w.o Abdul Latif, Amir s/o Liaqat, Asia d/o M Ayoob, Yousif s/o M Ayoob, Alisha d/o M Ayoob and Shababa w/o M Ayoob.

The injured were identified as Rani, Roshan, Medam, Noor Bano, Nasirullah, Soomari, Shahzadi, Khadim, Sajad Ali, Hayato, Marvi, Sanaullah, Amro, Jumo, Farhat, Khair Bux, Abdul Qadir and others.