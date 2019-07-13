Share:

Taxila-Assistant commissioner Usman Tariq unearthed a mega scam in revenue department in which around 100 kanals of agricultural land worth billions of rupees was illegally transferred by tempering the official record. The malpractices and tempering in revenue record was detected when the assistant commissioner made scrutiny and audit of the land transfers of Union Council Lub Thatto. The union council which mostly consists of rural area and have agricultural land is a far flung union council of tehsil Taxila located on the border of district Attock and district Haripur.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Usman Tariq confirmed illegal transfer of vast lands. He said that during initial investigations, it was found that the revenue department officials, especially patwari (revenue clerk), was hand in gloves with the concerned parties in this scam. He said that the scam had been brought into the notice of higher authorities of the district administration and provincial revenue department so that departmental action is taken against the officials involved in the scam. On the other hand, after the scam was unearthed, officials of local revenue department in a bid to pressurise the local administration and avert any departmental action observed strike in tehsil revenue office and sub offices of Wah, Taxila and different union councils.

The revenue officials, especially patwaris (revenue clerks), on Saturday announced observing pen down strike against possible action against their comrades besides to pressurise the local administration, district revenue department and the district administration to save the skin of the officials involved in the scandal.

Meanwhile, the administration on Saturday asked heads of charity organizations to submit applications to get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for collection of hides during Eid-ul-Azha. Assistant Commissioner Usman Tariq said that no such activity will be allowed without prior written permission. He directed the charity organisations and NGOs to submit written applications in the DC office for seeking permission of hide collection till 31st July 2019. He said that after the deadline, no application by any organization and NGO would be entertained.

“All applicants should attach a copy of previous year’s NOC issued by the district administration along with the record of funds utilization generated after the sale of collected hides”, he added. He said that the district administration should ensure that the organisations concerned engaged in collection of offal of sacrificial animals fully implement the code of conduct. Stern action would be taken against violators, he added.