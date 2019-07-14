Share:

PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traders Association observed complete shutter down on the call of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran and vowed to continue their strike till their demands are met. All shopping malls in Khyber Bazaar, Saddar, Qissa Khwani, Liaqat Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Hashtnagri, Firdous Charsadda Road, University Road, Karkhano Market, Kohat Road remained closed presenting a deserted look. The traders union set up protest camp in various parts of the city to condemn the government for severe inflation. Provincial President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traders Association and Senior Vice President of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Mehar Ilahi said that this was the output of that government who claimed to bring change in the country. He said that the government has contacted them to hold negotiations but traders would not compromise on illegitimate taxes. He said that Rs500 million losses were inflicted on traders only in Peshawar while other major cities including Mardan, DI Khan, Mingora, Nowshera and Charsadda were not included in this loss where it would have crossed the figure of Rs1 billion. He mentioned that they have not bothered the public and allowed some medical stores near emergency gate of LRH to provide services. Similarly, they also allowed nanbais and restaurant owners to run their business for public convenience in the city. He said that the business community better knows the hardships of the people but it is PTI government, which does not care about the basic rights of the people and after electing them, government bulldozed all their expectations which they had made from the government. He also criticised the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar for bringing Rs5 increase in the prices of nan saying that the nanbais had agreed on Rs12 but government demonstrated negligence and brought 50 percent increase in the prices of nan without taking the consumer association president into confidence. He said that government has bypassed the price review committee while fixing the prices of nan in the market. Provincial Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N while talking to The Nation expressed his complete solidarity with traders association and Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran. He said that PTI government has nothing to do with relief of the masses and their puppet cabinet members are making money to prepare themselves for future elections. He said that it is the cabinet which Imran Khan termed incapable in previous governments. Meanwhile, the Lower Dir traders’ community on Saturday observed a successful shutter down strike on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khyber-

Pakhtunkhwa against inflation and imposition of new taxes by the federal government.Following the strike call, almost all bazaar in Lower Dir district including Main Timergara Bazaar, Munda, Samarbagh, Chakdara, Lal Qilla Maidan, Khall, Rabat, Talash and others remained closed for all kinds of business activities.The Lower Dir drugs association, fruit markets association, butchers association, mobile shops union, electronics shops union

and others backed the shutter down strike.