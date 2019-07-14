Share:

SUKKUR - It is so refreshing to meet the energetic youth of Sindh and see all the amazing things they are doing, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of Academic Block III of the IBA University here on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, MPA Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sukkur Commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Burriro were also among the guests at the event.

After the inauguration ceremony, the guests visited the new block and various laboratories, including FAB Lab, which was established by the Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States of America.

Addressing people who had gathered to welcome him, Bilawal expressed his joy at the infrastructure of the university and said: “It is so fulfilling to see the institution that my mother, Benazir Bhutto, had laid the foundation of, has grown into a great university and it is competing with not only the best universities in Pakistan but also in the world.”

He expressed his joy at the things happening at the Sukkur IBA University and in Sukkur. After visiting various facilities at Sukkur IBA University, he talked about the progress made by the institute and the city in a short span of time.

“I remember Sukkur that I saw ten years ago and I will remember Sukkur that I have seen today. Institutes like Sukkur IBA University, providing quality education to people of humble background; NICVD, providing free medical assistance and SIUT, providing free treatment to kidney patients – it is encouraging to see such great institutions working in Sindh,” the PPP chairman said.

“The country needs many more institutions like Sukkur IBA University,” he observed, and asked for support of the youth to fulfil the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.