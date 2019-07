Share:

The Saudi King Salman has ordered 1,300 pilgrims from around the world to be hosted during this year’s Hajj season as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, the general supervisor of the program, said the order was evidence of the Kingdom’s efforts to take care of the interests of Muslims.