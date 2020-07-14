Share:

Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal stated on Monday that he has approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Prime Minister Imran Khan for neglecting the Narowal Sports City Complex and causing “damage” of billions of rupees.

Iqbal said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the ruling party led by PM Imran, immediately stopped the funding of the project after coming to power, which caused heavy losses to the national exchequer.

Ahsan Iqbal alleged in his application that PM Imran and his accomplices are directly responsible for deliberate “misuse of authority to sabotage a vitally important national project through willful default and criminal breach of trust on political grounds thereby causing billions of rupees loss to national exchequer”.

He further states in his application that such allegedly criminal negligence should not go unnoticed and unpunished: “It is requested that case be registered against them for willful loss to the national project and they should be made personally liable for any cost escalation in respect of completing the project.”

He lamented that the discontinuation will now lead to cumulative devaluation of the certain parts of project. “Now additional billions of rupees will have to be spent in remobilisation claims and cost escalation heads in order to complete this project.”

Iqbal further stressed that that the release of remaining Rs400 million to complete the project is yet to be made, out of the total approved cost of Rs2.9 billion, adding that 86% of the funds have been spent so far.