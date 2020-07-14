Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Karachi and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that Bilawal Bhutto is proving to be a leader of BJP. This political group who’s criticizing PM Khan was involved in corruption in things like medicines, Zakaat, wheat and vaccines. The Sindh government is at the mercy of the JIT report and time has come to topple it. Bilawal shouldn’t raise his voice on JIT against Uzair Baloch.

In a statement issued from the Insaf House, Khurram added that it now seemed impossible for PPP to form a government at centre again. He lashed out at K-Electric and patronage of Asif Zardari.

“Bilawal should ask her aunty to improve health facilities in the country. She is nowhere to be seen, Bilawal’s political upbringing is not on Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s political ideals.”

He said that 33 kids died this month in Thar while 21 suicides took place in Badin and Thar while there were no doctors there for postmortem. “Whenever their corruption is exposed, they raise issue of Sindhudesh. PTI will facilitate the people of Sindh.”