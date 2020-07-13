Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority chairman visited Park Enclave-I, Park Enclave-II and Park Enclave-II ext, the proposed extension of the Park Enclave, on Monday along with DG works and others. The said visit was intended to review the development work in Phase-I of Park Enclave which is nearing completion and gear up the team for start of development work in Phase II and Phase III. These three phases of Park Enclave are going to be a milestone for catering housing needs in Islamabad for all income levels.

The CDA team visited adjoining PHA project as well.

Development work was physically reviewed in the remaining portion of the Park Enclave-I and directions were issued for earliest completion of residual development work so that possession of leftover plots may be handed over to the allottees immediately after Eid. It was informed that deck slabs of the bridge have been poured and only finishing work is remaining. On this occasion, directions were issued to concerned formation, to complete the bridge in all aspects at the earliest. During the visit, the concerned formation was further directed to carry out horticulture related works including landscaping of green areas, soft landscaping of parks and removal of wild growth from area. Further directions to the concerned formation were issued to come up with a proper comprehensive plan for provision of allied facilities including sanitation services, maintenance of the project and others.

Chairman CDA also visited the second phase of the project. He visited the fencing work around the area whose possession has been taken over. It was informed that tenders of the development work for Park Enclave-II have been issued and bids in this regard will be opened on August 10, 2020.