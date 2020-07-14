Share:

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed to start the implementation of Master Plans of Quetta and other thirty towns of the province without any delay, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a high level meeting held in Quetta to review the Master Plan for uplift of Quetta and thirty other towns of the province.

Jam Kamal also directed the concerned authorities to enact legislation to amend the old laws to curb illegal constructions.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over delay in preparation of Quetta Master Plan.

The meeting decided to ban new constructions on new roads projects being constructed under the Quetta Package in the provincial capital.

The meeting also decided to regularize the procedure for issuance of NOCs for private housing schemes.

Earlier, heads of various departments briefed the meeting about the progress on various ongoing developmental projects.