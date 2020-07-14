Share:

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday went to meet a 15-year-old cancer patient after the teenager expressed his dire wish to meet him. The kid, Ali Raza, has been suffering from cancer for a year and had earlier expressed his wish to join the Pakistan Army.

#COAS interacted with 15 yrs old child, Ali Raza, fighting cancer 4 last one yr. Ali expressed desire to meet COAS & join Pak Army. Interaction was arranged @ Corps HQ Karachi via video link. COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/dtUnjlwoYT — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2020

In a video shared through the platform of the Twitter account of Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar, the COAS and the child are visibly interacting at the Corps Headquarters Karachi. "COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his well-being & prayed for his recovery," Maj Gen Iftikhar wrote on Twitter.

Ali Raza expressed his utmost wish to be part of the Pakistan Army and thanked the Army Chief for fulfilling his wish to meet him. "I thank Army chief a lot. Pak Fauj zindabad [Long live Pakistan Army]. "My name is Ali Raza. I have lots of love for the Pakistan Army. I wish to join the army to protect my country. Today, I'm very happy to wear this uniform!" he says. Later, Raza received token of gratitude.