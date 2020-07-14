Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to federal government and directed the counsel to give reply within a week regarding the question arising due to petition filed against inclusion of advisors of Prime Minister (PM) in privatisation committee of cabinet.

The case came up for hearing before Justice Amir Farooq of IHC Tuesday. Defense counsel had plea that advisors don’t take oath under the constitution, therefore, they are not custodians of constitution and democracy.

The defense counsel told the court becoming member of committee and chairman by finance advisor Abdul Hafiz Sheikh is illegal. He then said that this further also applies in the situation where making advisor on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and advisor on trade Abdul Razak Dawood is also illegal. Including the advisors to PM in cabinet committee for privatisation is in derogation of constitution.

The court while issuing notices to Dr Ishrat Husain, Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh , secretary cabinet division and finance secretary sought reply from the respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.