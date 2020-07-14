LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave an opportunity till July 27 to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing the reply to a petition filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, challenging call-up notices in an assets beyond means inquiry against him.
A NAB prosecutor had requested the bench for more time to file the reply during the course of proceedings. The bench comprising Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition filed by the MNA. The petitioner had submitted that the Bureau launched an inquiry against him on charges of amassing assets beyond means, and that it repeatedly issued call-up notices to him without providing copies of any complaint or material against him.
The petitioner submitted that he also wrote letters to the Bureau for furnishing him with specific details and the nature of allegations against him, but he had not been provided with the required record.