LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave an opportunity till July 27 to the National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) for filing the re­ply to a petition filed by PML-N MNA Moh­sin Shahnawaz Ranjha, challenging call-up notices in an assets beyond means inquiry against him.

A NAB prosecutor had requested the bench for more time to file the reply during the course of proceed­ings. The bench com­prising Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition filed by the MNA. The petition­er had submitted that the Bureau launched an inquiry against him on charges of amassing assets beyond means, and that it repeatedly issued call-up notices to him without pro­viding copies of any complaint or material against him.

The petitioner sub­mitted that he also wrote letters to the Bu­reau for furnishing him with specific details and the nature of alle­gations against him, but he had not been pro­vided with the required record.